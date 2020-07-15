Jools Oliver posts the dreamiest photo of River running in the fields Check out his cute Zara dungarees!

Jools Oliver has once again shown her flair for photography, taking two beautiful pictures of her youngest son River out in the fields. The 45-year-old, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Jamie, melted hearts as she took to her Instagram page to share them.

"Fascinated by nature (just don’t stand too close)!!!" she simply wrote in the caption. One of the adorable snaps saw her youngest child pose close to their beehive hut, while the other showed a carefree River running through some wildflowers.

With his hands in his pockets, the blonde-haired youngster looked very cute in his gorgeous pale pink sleeveless jumpsuit, worth £16.99 from Zara.

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the cherubic post, with Joe Wicks writing: "He's the most adorable dude. Love his hair." Giovanna Fletcher commented: "Gorgeous xx." A third post read: "Oh River you are so divine!"

Meanwhile, Jools and her husband Jamie have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus lockdown, and their kids have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show – Keep Cooking and Carry On – as well as in his Tesco advert.

The family also celebrated Jools and Jamie's 20th wedding anniversary at the end of June, and since restaurants and pubs were closed at the time, they had a picnic together instead.

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools share five children together

In April, the mum-of-five opened up about River, and explained why all her children have different personalities. "River has the difficulty of a very large family, so he screams and shouts a lot. He is so over-excited by everything and hyper," she said on fitness podcast The Red Room.

"He is a different child and I find that quite exhausting. But soon they will grow up and leave and I do worry about that. One is going to go next year. I can't imagine the first one going. Each time is different. They are all completely different. No child is the same. I still feel like I am doing it for the first time, every time. I've sought help in many different ways - nannies, counsellors. That is the way I had to do it. It is hard."

