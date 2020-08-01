Jamie Oliver fans convinced he looks like this A-lister The stars certainly look alike!

Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the exciting news that he is launching a new cheese box, and while fans were delighted by the news, some couldn't help but point out how much Jamie looks like a certain Oscar-winning actor…

Tom Hanks!

That's right, the famous chef's followers were convinced that the pair look alike, and left comments drawing comparisons.

"Is that Tom Hanks?" one hilariously wrote, with another adding: "I really thought this was Tom Hanks."

New cheese box aside, it's shaping up to be an exciting summer for doting dad Jamie, who recently announced that he would be releasing a new cookbook.

Do you think Jamie looks like Tom?

Earlier in the month, Jamie took to Instagram to share the news of his latest cookbook, 7 Ways, which is available to pre-order now.

The dad-of-five shared a video alongside the post, where he talked everyone through a recipe for Harissa Chicken.

He also unveiled the very first copy of it. 7 Ways is the third book in Jamie's trilogy, following 5 Ingredients and Veg.

"This is the sister. 7 Ways is really important to you guys. It started with hard, boring data on what you guys spend and buy most weeks when you go shopping," he explained.

"I looked at the ingredients you are buying and edited it down, which became chapters in this book. My philosophy was, instead of getting stuck in a rut and getting bored of the same recipes, let me help you make it more exciting," he added.

Chapters include avocado, cauliflower, salmon and pork, while the book has ideas for fakeaways, salads, £1 wonders and traybakes.

"I'm really proud of the book," Jamie said. "I'm so chuffed to get this book, it's always a joy. I can't wait to go home and show my mum and my wife. Thank you guys."

Has anyone else pre-ordered theirs?

