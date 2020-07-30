Jools Oliver wows fans with angelic photo of son River The three-year-old is the youngest of the Oliver clan

Jools Oliver has once again melted hearts after sharing an adorable photo of her youngest son River having his breakfast – however, it was his little plastic tiara that stole the show! "Morning gorgeous," the doting mum simply wrote.

Fans of the star rushed to heap praise on the cherubic three-year-old, with one writing: "Oh I love this." Another remarked: "We all should wear tiaras at breakfast, obligatory in this farmhouse." A third post read: "What a wonderful photo! One to be framed. Love it."

Jools and her husband Jamie Oliver have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus lockdown, and their brood have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show – Keep Cooking and Carry On – as well as in his Tesco advert.

The family recently celebrated a special occasion together, as Jools and Jamie reached their 20th wedding anniversary at the end of June, and as restaurants and pubs were still closed they had a picnic together instead.

Meanwhile, the sweet snap of River comes days after Jools made the heartbreaking confession that since welcoming River in 2016 she has suffered three miscarriages.

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, Jools was asked about wanting one more child and made the surprising revelation. "When you first came in the podcast you said you were contemplating, you really wanted to go for a sixth child," Zoe told her.

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools share five children together

"I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno," she replied. "I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy.

"Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it," the mum-of-five explained.

