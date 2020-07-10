Jools Oliver shares the most angelic photo of son River sleeping The celebrity chef's wife is a doting mother to five children

Jools Oliver was making the most of her Friday morning whilst her youngest son River remained fast asleep. The 45-year-old, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Jamie, melted hearts as she took to her Instagram page to share the most adorable photo of her youngest child.

"Morning Friday... and that's just the way I love you," she gushed in the caption. The sweet snap itself saw the three-year-old look completely blissful as he enjoyed a late morning tucked up in bed.

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "@joolsoliver he's the best when he's asleep, cutie pie." To which, the doting mum replied: "Course [laughing face emoji]." Another remarked: "Loving all your gorgeous pics of the kids!!! Miss those stages xxx."

Jools and her husband Jamie have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus lockdown, and their kids have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show – Keep Cooking and Carry On – as well as in his Tesco advert.

The family also celebrated Jools and Jamie's 20th wedding anniversary at the end of June, and since restaurants and pubs were closed at the time, they had a picnic together instead.

Meanwhile, in April, Jools opened up about whether she would like to expand her family. Speaking on fitness podcast The Red Room, the mum-of-five confessed she would love to have a sixth child by the time she is 47. "I want to keep going until I can't," she said. "I will probably think about stopping wanting another baby when I am about 47."

Admitting that she has been "bugging" the celebrity chef for another child, she added: "Jamie says, 'You can't put an age on it because you keep on talking about it' but just one more for River. I want to just stop bugging Jamie. But I feel like I don't know. I think one more."

