Shortly after sharing the news of her miscarriage during lockdown, Jools Oliver posted a beautiful photo of her youngest son River. The close-up nap saw her youngest son look cherubic as he sat down, wearing denim dungarees which had the words, "kind mood & sunny Friday = great vacay," emblazoned across.

"It's always about the 'River' [bow and arrow emoji] xxx," she simply wrote in the caption. His grandmother Sally Oliver was quick to reply with: "I know I am biased but... [heart]."

The sweet post comes days after Jools - who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Jamie Oliver - made the heartbreaking confession that since welcoming River in 2016 she has suffered three miscarriages.

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, Jools was asked about wanting one more child and made the surprising revelation. "When you first came in the podcast you said you were contemplating, you really wanted to go for a sixth child," Zoe told her.

"I really do, I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno," she replied. "I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy.

"Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it," the mum-of-five explained.

Talking openly about her five miscarriages, Jools added: "I went to see the doctor the other day and he said, 'How are you mentally?' and I thought about it and I went: 'Well, this is the fifth one now,' I had two before River, and they've been early ones, the last two have been at 6 ½ weeks, so I just feel...

"I'm really good at going 'Right, I'm pregnant but it won’t work so I'm just going to carry on,' whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learnt to not because I'm kind of not very positive about it."