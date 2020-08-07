Mike Tindall celebrates exciting news with fans The former rugby star has teamed up with James Haskell

It's been a great week for Mike Tindall! The 41-year-old has confirmed the launch of his new podcast, The Good The Bad & The Rugby, with fellow rugby friends James Haskell and Alex Payne. The trio worked together on their former podcast, House of Rugby.

Although only a short trailer has been released, the podcast has already gone straight to the top of the charts. This means that a huge number of listeners have subscribed to the upcoming episodes.

Mike, who is a former rugby union player, shared a snapshot of the news with his fans and teased: "No pressure." The first episode will debut on 12 August – much to the delight of sports fans!

"We have only gone to No1 podcast in the world and we haven't even launched yet," I'm A Celebrity star James added. "Thank you to all our amazing fans!!! Without you this show will be nothing @goodbadrugby The Pod is dead! Long live the pod!!"

After the news of the launch was announced, Carole Baskin - who appeared in Netflix's Tiger King - released a short video to congratulate the boys on the new venture. "Love that Carole even calls @alexpaynetv Payno!!!! Love it! @goodbadrugby," joked Mike.

The Good The Bad & The Rugby has already topped the podcast charts

Meanwhile, Mike and his wife Zara celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary last week. The pair tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh back in July 2011.

He previously opened up about how the pair planned to celebrate, telling Lorraine Kelly: "Hopefully, we'll be able to do something. We'll have to wait and see what we can do and what we're allowed to do. It's quite good with the restaurants opening, we might be able to get a date night in, so that will be nice."