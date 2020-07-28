Binky Felstead floors fans with unbelievable new look The Made in Chelsea star looked phenomenal

Binky Felstead took part in the Women Supporting Women challenge on Monday, and the Made in Chelsea star has never looked chicer.

For her Instagram post, the doting mum wore a beautiful black shirt with flared sleeves. Binky unbuttoned all but one fastening on her top, which she paired with stylish flared jeans.

It didn't take long for her fans to comment on her sharp appearance. "Wow Binky, love this picture, so cool," wrote one. "Simply stunning," gushed another, while a third sweetly noted: "Looking beautiful Binks."

Binky looked stunning

In her caption, Binky wrote: "Challenge accepted #womensupportingwomen. Thank you for the nomination @liseyrose1 @tally__g (right back at you). Sending tons of love to all the incredible women who follow me too! #womenempowerment. 'Strong women - May we KNOW them, May we BE them, May we RAISE them!' ’Half Woman. Half warrior. Dedicated and Strong!"

Celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Pixie Lott have been taking part in the Women Supporting Women social media challenge, which is seeing people share black-and-white photos in a bid to spread positivity and female empowerment.

According to The Cut, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed that the hashtag is "meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything".

Binky is known for her love of fashion, and last year even took time out of her busy schedule to support her close friend Mollie King as she launched her pretty Littlewoods edit.

Doting mum Binky took to the red carpet in what might have been the most gorgeous piece from all of Mollie's selections, a long-sleeved mini dress from AX Paris.

One thing's for sure, when it comes to her enviable sense of style, Binky is known for stealing the show!

