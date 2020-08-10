It seems the heat wave is really taking its toll on David Tennant! The Doctor Who star resorted to recording segments for his podcast in the nude on Sunday – and his wife Georgia was there to capture the funny moment on camera. The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share a snapshot of seemingly naked David, posing in front of him to preserve his modesty. She joked: "Me and Lady Godiva doing the podcast ads."

Georgia's quick wit and wicked sense of humour have earned her a legion of loyal fans on social media. In one of her previous posts, she shared a photo of a burnt meal, tagging her eldest son Ty and joking, "Dinner's ready, darling," along with the hashtag #stayinandburnsh**.

Fans are full of praise for the down-to-earth star, with one recent comment stating: "The best thing about becoming a fan of David Tennant was getting to know Georgia Tennant." A second added: "Your hashtags give me life!!"

David, 49, and Georgia, 35, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode 'The Doctor's Daughter' in 2008. The couple are also doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia is the daughter of Peter Moffett – known by his stage name Peter Davison – and Sandra Dickinson. Peter, 68, has starred in a number of British shows, from All Creatures Great and Small, to At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Detective. He famously portrayed the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, from 1982 to 1984.

David's hugely popular podcast, meanwhile, sees him talking to some of the biggest names from TV, movies, comedy and elsewhere. His guests have included the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Colman, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen and Sir Ian McKellen.