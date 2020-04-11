David Tennant's wife Georgia shares her cooking disaster while in lockdown – see photo The actress and husband David Tennant share five children together

Georgia Tennant has clearly been keeping busy while she and her family live in lockdown, but unfortunately one the actress' meals didn't quite go to plan recently. Taking to her Instagram over the Easter weekend, the mum-of-five and wife of actor David shared a picture of her finished meal that looked rather burnt!

Georgia and David Tennant's son Ty thanks his family for support

However, the 35-year-old clearly saw the funny side of the incident, and used her quick wit to caption the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**." We wonder what Ty made of it...

Luckily, many of Georgia's followers were quick to jump to the actress' defence and praise her relatability after the blunder. One person commented underneath: "This makes me feel better about the time I set a microwave on fire heating a pain au chocolat," while another wrote: "Add more cheese nobody will notice." Another follower of Georgia's echoed the support and said: "Crispy bits are always the best!"

Georgia's post comes soon after she recently shared a gorgeous throwback family photo. The actress uploaded a picture of herself alongside husband David, 48, and her father, fellow former actor, Peter Davison. Georgia captioned the picture: "Two years ago today...when I used to wear shoes, wash my hair and wasn't the worst substitute teacher in London. #thoughtobefairatleasticanbreatheoutnow #gottamakeroomforallthemagnums #2018BC #beforecorona @baby_lifeline #youmeandhim." Fans clearly couldn't get enough of the post and Georgia's unusual hashtags, as one wrote underneath: "Your hashtags give me life!!"

Georgia recently shared this cute picture of herself, husband David and dad Peter

Georgia and David have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

