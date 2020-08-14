Kim Kardashian leaves fans divided over latest photo of daughter Chicago The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian posted a sweet photo of daughter, Chicago, to Instagram on Thursday and it certainly got her fans talking.

The reality TV star, 39, shared the snap of her snuggling with her two-year-old, who was dressed in a Princess Elsa gown from the Disney movie, Frozen.

Kim captioned the picture: "My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like A [sic] princess every day”.

MORE: Kanye West shares family update following bipolar episode

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter North leads music video with her siblings

But as comments flooded in about how "cute" and "gorgeous" the little girl looked, it also got her 184 million followers discussing who Chicago looks most like - her mummy or her daddy, Kanye West, 43.

While many likened her to Kim, even going so far as to say they’re "twins”, others insisted: "She’s starting to look like her dad."

MORE: The Kardashians: Where are their former flames now?

Fans couldn't decide if Chicago looks like Kim or Kanye

One fan said she resembles another member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan… Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner!

Fans were also shocked at how fast Chicago is growing, prompting them to comment: "She’s so big" and "she looks so grown up”.

Of course, Kim wasn’t without plenty of praise either and was lavished with niceties from her fans marvelling at how fresh-faced and "beautiful" she looked in the photo.

Kim has had a difficult few weeks with her rapper husband having his mental state called into question following a series of erratic social media posts.

Kim with all four of her children

He made public comments about his daughter, North, and also the state of his marriage to Kim, which he later publicly apologised for.

Kim opened up about Kanye’s long-standing battle with bipolar in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The couple - including all four of their children, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Pslam, 15 months - appeared to be moving past their issues and jetted off to the Dominican Republic last week for a holiday, before heading to Colorado for a camping trip.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.