Kanye West has shared a rare update on his relationship with his family following a series of erratic posts which called into question the state of his mental health.

Last month, the rapper made several public comments about his daughter North and the state of his marriage to Kim Kardashian. He has since made a public apology to Kim after she opened up about his battle with bipolar in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Kanye also referenced his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in a number of now-deleted tweets, even comparing her to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

While Kris has yet to publicly speak out on the matter, on Tuesday, Kanye hinted that their relationship is back on track with a rather unusual post on Twitter.

"My mother in law Kris Jenner… makes the best music playlist," he tweeted, followed by a smiley face emoji.

Kanye West hinted he has repaired his relationship with Kris Jenner

However, fans were left slightly confused by the tweet, with many appearing bewildered that Kanye and Kris now appear to be on friendlier terms. "LMAOOO THE TABLES HAVE TURNED," responded one of Kanye's followers.

"Right they must be friends again. Wonder if the kids can come over now?" said another. While a third added: "It will probably take more than this to get into her good books after renaming her Kris Jong-Un. Maybe a private island in the Bahamas?"

Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye's bipolar disorder

Kanye and Kris were thought to have a close relationship, with Kris even living with him for over two years when he and Kim were working on their Hidden Hills mansion. Kris has also attended a number of Kanye's concerts and fashion shows and has spoken highly of him in interviews.

Most recently, Kris paid tribute to Kanye on Instagram as he celebrated his birthday in June. The reality star shared a number of pictures of herself with the Yeezy founder from over the years, including photos of the star on his Wyoming ranch, and images of him with his children.

Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

