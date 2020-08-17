Holly Willoughby has spent her summer soaking up the sun in Portugal with her family. But the star has been forced to cut her holiday short and return home so that she can self-isolate for two weeks before returning to This Morning .

MORE: Holly Willoughby's daily diet revealed – find out what she eats in a day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby Expresses Concern At Son Chester Returning To School

Holly, 39, husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 11, Belle, nine and five-year-old Chester – had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve. But she has decided to take two weeks off the break to allow her to spend the necessary 14 days at home before returning to TV screens on 7 September. Government rules mean any holidaymakers returning from Portugal need to isolate as a result of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million London home

Holly recently shared an underwater snapshot

The popular presenter has kept largely off social media during her holiday. At the start of August, she shared a selfie showing her looking sunkissed and relaxed, and later posted a snapshot showing her smiling underwater, while wearing a black swimming costume.

Holly and husband Dan have been married for 13 years

It's a special month for Holly and her husband Dan. On 4 August, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and the star took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Holly shared a previously unseen photo from her wedding, showing the newlyweds kissing in front of their guests. She wrote: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby And Husband Dan's Murder Mystery Pic Revealed

Holly and Dan tied the knot at St Michael's Church in West Sussex, before moving onto their wedding reception at Amberley Castle on the South Downs. Following their wedding, Holly admitted there was one thing she regretted about the big day. "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels," she later mused on This Morning. "But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."