Holly Willoughby bids poignant goodbye to This Morning

It was Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's last day presenting This Morning on Friday. The pair will take their annual summer holiday, and return to the show in September.

It's certainly been an uncertain few months for Holly and Phil, who continued to work from the studio every morning, despite the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Holly to share a poignant message on Friday evening, admitting: "We had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio."

WATCH: Holly and Phil announce last day on This Morning

The mother-of-three also thanked her viewers, noting: "You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show."

Of course, the star dedicated a huge shout out to her colleagues, but saved a special message for her beloved co-host Phil, telling him: "But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me."

Holly shared the touching message on Instagram

Holly's full message read: "Thank you… thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days... When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

"The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case... Some days we didn’t know If we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

"You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling.

"I can’t thank our team enough! @martinfrizell1, Emma, all the production who came in. The production team who worked from home, crew, the TM family and fellow presenters who are consistently brilliant, but mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me.

"What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful ... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September."

