Louise Redknapp stuns fans with holiday photo of her eldest son The singer is a proud mum-of-two

Louise Redknapp's boys really are growing up fast! The singer stunned her fans this week as she shared a sweet snapshot of her eldest son, Charlie, who celebrated his 16th birthday just last month. Charlie looks incredibly grown up in the photo, which shows mother and son posing together on their summer break in Ibiza. "Holiday fun," she captioned the post.

Her followers were delighted by the photo, with many commenting on how mature Charlie looks. "All grown up and so handsome!" one fan remarked, while a second added: "That young man is going to break many hearts!" A third commented: "He's the image of you."

Louise's eldest son looks so grown up in her latest photo

Louise shares two children with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple welcomed Charlie in July 2004; he was named after Louise’s grandfather, who passed away on the day she found out she was pregnant. She gave birth to her second son in 2008. He was named Beau as a tribute to Jamie's father, Harry Redknapp, who was born in Bow.

The star also shared a snapshot of 11-year-old Beau

Louise also shared a photo of herself with her 11-year-old as they soaked up the sun together. "Loved spending time with my boys," she wrote.

Beau recently made a very rare appearance on his mum's Instagram account, as they teamed up for a TikTok video. "He doesn't often ask to go on Instagram but who am I to say no to my little man," the former Eternal star wrote alongside a clip of the pair dancing together.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years

Fans were divided over who Beau takes after, with one writing: "He has your smile x bless him, what a sweetheart." Another agreed, writing: "TWINS. Same smile." But some stated he was his dad Jamie's double. "Image of his Dad," one commented. "Mum's colouring but Dad's features," another remarked.

Jamie and Louise were married in Bermuda in June 1998. After months of speculation, Louise confirmed their separation in September 2017, and in December that same year, they were granted a decree nisi after 19 years of marriage.