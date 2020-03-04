Everything you need to know about Harry Redknapp's family Harry Redknapp and Sandra have been married for over 50 years

Harry Redknapp has made a name for himself throughout his hugely successful football career, both as a player and as a manager. But it's not just his working life that is clearly his pride and joy, his family are too. The I'm a Celebrity 2018 champion has been married to wife Sandra since 1967 and the couple are clearly just as in love than ever before. The happily married pair have two children together and live in a stunning home in the covetable area of Sandbanks, Dorset. Want to know more about the Redknapp family? Here's all there is to know.

Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra

Harry, 73, and wife Sandra Harris, have been together for over 50 years. When Harry was Down Under taking part in I'm a Celebrity, the former football manager was famously very vocal and romantic about his wife, and even told the story of how they got together. The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong."

Sandra and Harry have been together for over 50 years

During a previous chat with HELLO!, the TV star could not help but gush about his wife. "I can't wait to get home to see her tonight to be honest with you," he confessed. "I know it is silly after 54 years, but that is how we are. We go out, we are like Johnny no-mates. There is always just me and Sandra. We go out together on Saturday nights; we go to a restaurant." He continued: "You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

Harry Redknapp's sons Jamie and Mark

Both Harry and Sandra's sons Jamie and Mark have also had successful careers. The eldest son, Mark, 50, has worked as a model in the past and a property developer, and Jamie has enjoyed fame and fortune as a footballer. Jamie, 46, previously played for Bournemouth, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, before retiring in 2005.

Harry's son Jamie is also a former footballer

Harry Redknapp's former daughter-in-law Louise

Singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Louise was married to Jamie for 19 years before they announced their split in 2017. The former Eternal band member has two children with Jamie, Beau and Charley, and the two continue to co-parent the boys. After Louise and Jamie announced their split in 2017, Harry opened up about how he reacted to the news. "I was choked. Absolutely," he said during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. "I just never ever, ever could see that happening. I thought they were getting married forever. They were such a lovely couple together." The father-of-two added: "It came completely as a shock, out of the blue. They were not a showbiz marriage if you like. Lou just did not want to be anywhere without Jamie. They were very, very down to earth, the pair of them. It was a shock when it happened. Very sad."

Jamie and Louise announced their split in 2017

Other members of the Redknapp family

Harry is also uncle to former pro footballer Frank Lampard, the son of his wife Sandra's twin, Patricia, who sadly passed away from pneumonia at the age of 58 back in 2008.

Harry's nephew is Frank Lampard

Frank is married to TV presenter Christine Lampard, and the couple share one-year-old daughter Patricia together.

