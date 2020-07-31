Jennifer Aniston 'declares love' for Lisa Kudrow in the sweetest birthday tribute The stars are the best of Friends!

Jennifer Aniston has paid the cutest tribute to her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow in honour of her 57th birthday on Thursday. Sharing a series of throwback photos of the pair, the actress declared her love for her birthday as she wrote: "I love you".

MORE: Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear face masks in heartbreaking post

"Happy Birthday my sweetest Floosh," Jennifer, 51, said across one other image. 'Floosh' is a nicknamed the pair give each other.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow watches Friends during lockdown

She also shared some videos of Lisa from August 2015 when she joined Taylor Swift onstage during her 1989 tour in Los Angeles to perform her iconic song Smelly Cat from Friends. Lisa's character Phoebe Buffay was famous for singing catchy tune!

MORE: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite during lockdown

The pair were recently reunited and were joined by Courteney Cox as they got together to encourage millions of fans to vote in the election in November.

Friends fans are currently counting down the days for the highly-anticipated reunion, which was postponed as a result of the lockdown. Jennifer and Lisa recently took part in a Q&A on Variety's YouTube channel about the upcoming reunion.

MORE: The best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

"I cannot wait," remarked Jennifer. "It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

The stars also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised be some things." The pair did confirm that they won't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."