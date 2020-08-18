Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans delighted for couple following latest post The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the sweetest couple! On Tuesday, the pair's romance melted hearts after the country singer paid tribute to his girlfriend on social media. Blake took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of them hugging on the beach, which had been taken from their music video, Happy Anywhere. "I could be happy anywhere with you," he wrote alongside the image. Followers were quick to comment on the cute post, with one writing: "I love seeing a couple so in love like you two! Y'all are blessed to have each other," while another wrote: "Very happy for you both." A third added: "Couple goals."

VIDEO: Blake Shelton reveals he's open to marrying Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend

Happy Anywhere was released in July, and marks the second time that Gwen has featured in one of Blake's songs. The single was accompanied by a music video comprising of clips of the couple together during lockdown at home and outside on the ranch in Oklahoma, where they stayed for several months.

Gwen and Blake had previously teamed up to sing Nobody But You in December, and performed it live during Blake's Friends and Heroes tour earlier in the year before lockdown took place.

Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015 after meeting on The Voice

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

The celebrity couple have performed several duets together

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons, while chatting to host Hoda Kotb. When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

It sounds like the celebrity couple have been making the most of their time together in lockdown too. In July, the country singer admitted he was "having a blast" during quarantine with Gwen, while talking on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel.

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's three sons

He said: "You wake up and look at the news and you're starting to realise that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they didn't, they don't like being around each other as much as they thought they did, which is terrible.

"She [Gwen] and I have experienced the opposite, you know, and we've been having a blast. And I think it's because, we've literally, since our early, early twenties, both of us, kind of been, you know… our careers around.

"And obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I'd be lying if I said that I'm not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I've just never gotten to do it before you know, since I've owned a home, I've never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time.

"So, this has been an eye-opener. I told my manager, I said 'Man you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again actually'."

