Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the latest celebrities to pay tribute to Kelly Preston, following her tragic death aged 57 on Sunday. John Travolta's wife lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, and stars in Hollywood have been paying their respects on social media. Michael took to Instagram on behalf of his family, and shared a lovely photo of himself with Kelly, alongside the message: "So sorry to hear of Kelly's passing. My family joins me in sending John and his family our deepest sympathy." Other famous faces who have paid tribute include John's Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon.

Kelly's death was announced on Monday, with a family representative confirming to People: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Michael Douglas paid tribute to Kelly on behalf of himself and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Her heartbroken family have also paid public tributes on social media. John, 66, released a message following his wife's death. He wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

Michael and Kelly pictured together at a Hollywood event

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

John and Kelly tied the knot in 1991 and went on to welcome three children. Their eldest son Jett tragically died in 2009 aged 16. They also shared daughter Ella, 20, – who also paid a poignant tribute to her mum on Monday – and nine-year-old son Benjamin.

