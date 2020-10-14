Inside Kelly Ripa's sprawling garden in the Hamptons – complete with jaw-dropping pool The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has a beautiful home in the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa and her family have a number of properties, including a beautiful house in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of their time during the weekends and holidays.

Their Hamptons home boasts a gorgeous garden, and back in the summer, Mark Consuelos shared a glimpse inside the spacious outside area in a fun video posted on Instagram.

In the footage, the Riverdale star was seen running around the pool with his son Joaquin, who grabbed hold of his dad and pushed him in the pool. "Joaquin, that was so aggressive!" Lola told her brother from behind the camera.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family share glimpse inside their stunning garden in the Hamptons

In the background of the clip, there were rows of sun loungers by the pool, as well as a separate sunbathing area, and potted plants neatly lined up on the manicured lawn.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos relaxing inside the garden

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Mark are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and their family recently graced the cover of People magazine.

In the joint interview, they opened up about their family dynamics, and Kelly admitted that they were looking forward to Joaquin leaving home for college next year so that she can spend quality time with Mark.

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said.

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to three children

"So when it comes to an empty next, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

The former All My Children star also opened up about her close relationship with her children, and revealed that she was looking forward to making new memories with them once they have flown the nest.

"They'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead," she said.

During the lockdown, Kelly presented Live with Kelly and Ryan from home, and her family made regular appearances on it.

Kelly and Mark relaxing in the summer

In June, the mother-of-three gave Joaquin a haircut live on the show, and Lola appeared on the programme in March, where she told her mum's co-host Ryan Seacrest what it was really like isolating with her family.

The teenager said: "It's honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we are all really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great."

She added: "My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

The family enjoyed spending quality time together during the lockdown

Now, Kelly is back in the studio in Manhattan, while Mark is currently staying in Vancouver, where he is filming the new series of Riverdale.

To mark Kelly's 50th birthday at the beginning of October, her three children surprised her with a video message which was played on Live with Kelly and Ryan, much to the star's delight. Mark also sent her a message via video from Vancouver.

