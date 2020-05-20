Catherine Zeta-Jones' children Dylan and Carys steal the show in adorable family photo The Chicago actress is isolating in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones went on a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she shared a sweet family photo of herself with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, which had been taken in 2014. In the picture, the celebrity couple looked happy and relaxed as they sat on the sofa at home with Dylan and Carys, as the Chicago actress compared the scene to their current situation in lockdown. "TBT my family in 2014. Ah, not much has changed," the mother-of-two wrote. Fans were quick to comment on just how sweet the picture was, with one writing: "Your children are lovely," while another wrote: "Kids grow up so quickly. Looking back always makes me nostalgic." Other followers suggested that they recreated the photo while in quarantine.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with their children Carys and Dylan

The Darling Buds of May actress is isolating at her home in New York with Michael and their children during the lockdown, and has been regularly updating fans on their time together. Catherine and her family live in a Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, and the property boasts impressive features, including an indoor swimming pool, gym, library and games room, where the award-winning actress has been learning how to play pool. There are also ten bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a large garden featuring an outdoor summer kitchen. Their time at home has been made even more fun by the recent addition of their puppy, Taylor, who has been keeping everyone entertained.

The family's time in lockdown has been kept entertaining with the new addition of their puppy

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Catherine and Michael have enjoyed having Dylan at home with them. The 19-year-old moved back with his parents from his student halls at Brown University, where he is currently studying. While his parents are pleased to be spending more time with him, the same can't be said for his sister! Last month, the teenager shared footage of himself playing the base and revealed that the 17-year-old was unimpressed with the sound while she was trying to do her homework.

Catherine and Michael's children are already showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps, in particular Carys. The teenager has graced the front cover of magazines including Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine and has starred in a fashion campaign with her mum for Fendi, which was shot in Italy. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

