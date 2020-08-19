Holly Willoughby 'in bits' as she dedicates sweet post to dad The This Morning star shared a sweet post

Holly Willoughby has dedicated a sweet post to her beloved dad, revealing he had "ticked the big one off his bucket list" by going for a spin in a Spitfire plane.

Posting a video of her dad in the aircraft, and a photo of him posing next to the impressive vehicle, the This Morning star told her followers she was "in bits" watching the footage.

The doting mum added that she had been sent the clip by a flight academy, and in the video, Holly's dad Brian could be seen with a big grin on his face as he soared over the pretty countryside.

Holly shared the post on Instagram

The mother-of-three's full post read: "Well, I just received this footage from @boultbeeacademy of the moment my Dad ticked the big one off his bucket list and flew in a Spitfire.

"I think you can tell from his face that magic happened up there in the sky in that beautiful machine... Thank you @boultbeeacademy for making it so special and making dreams come true... I’m in bits here watching this."

Holly's famous friends were quick to comment on her incredible post, with Kelly Brook writing: "Magical. They make me cry," and Piers Morgan adding: "Amazing!"

Of course, the presenter's fans were just as amazed, with many leaving sweet comments beneath the clip.

"Amazing, hope your dad had a wonderful time," one fan replied. "So lovely, he is living the dream" another added.

Others were quick to point out the similarities between Holly and Brian. "Now we know where you get your smile from," noted one Instagram user."

Holly has recently returned from a summer holiday with her family, and anyone who has missed her on their TV screens every morning will be glad to know that she and Phil Schofield will be returning to This Morning on Tuesday 1 September, so get that date in your diary!

