Don't look now, but Holly Willoughby's eye serum is a steal at just £6 The This Morning presenter's beauty secret is Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary

Holly Willoughby is definitely a style one to watch, and not just for her fashion! As much as we are entranced with her wardrobe, the mother-of-three always looks as fresh as can be, and we think we know why! Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed the products she has used to create the This Morning star's gorgeous beauty looks, name-dropping the Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary, which costs just £6!

Holly always looks fantastic – and the £6 eye serum from The Ordinary is one of her secrets

This light-textured formula contains a five percent concentration of caffeine and essences of green tea leaves which helps reduce puffiness and dark circles in the eye contour.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG 30ml, £6.10, Lookfantastic

Thankfully The Celebrity Juice panellist isn't one to keep her beauty secrets to herself, and we also know that her makeup bag is brimming with some other incredible products. For example, the ITV star is also a fan of Trinny Woodall's makeup line, TRINNY LONDON.

Holly has been known to use TRINNY London Eye2Eye shadows in the molten copper 'Fortune' shade and terracotta 'Magician' which are priced at £18 each.

Eye2Eye Eye Shade, 'Fortune' £18, TRINNY London

In 2018, Holly appeared on The Beauty Full Lives podcast with Madeleine Spencer and shared her favourite skincare saviours.

At the top of her list was Caudalie's Beauty Elixir which she explained made her skin "zing."

Holly's favourite beauty elixir in the 100ml full size along with two free Caudalie miniatures: a detox mask and cleanser

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Set 2020, £32, Lookfantastic

The famous French spray is loved by loads of celebrities including Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham and has a totally natural ingredient list.

