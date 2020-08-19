This is when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on This Morning Our favourite telly pair are almost back on our screens!

After a long summer holiday, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to This Morning - and we can't wait to welcome them back! ITV confirmed to Digital Spy that the duo would be back to their usual antics on our screens from Tuesday 1 September.

READ: Holly Willoughby makes tough decision ahead of This Morning return

Holly and Phil are currently being covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who usually present the show every Friday. Holly, her husband Dan, and their three children – Harry, 11, Belle, nine and five-year-old Chester – had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve. But she has decided to take two weeks off the break to allow her to spend the necessary 14 days at home before returning to TV screens on 7 September. Government rules mean any holidaymakers returning from Portugal need to isolate as a result of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Holly and Phillip will be back from their summer holidays in September

The popular presenter has kept largely off social media during her holiday. At the start of August, she shared a selfie showing her looking sunkissed and relaxed, and later posted a snapshot showing her smiling underwater, while wearing a black swimming costume.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million London home

Holly has been enjoying a holiday in Portugal

She also recently posted to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary with Dan. Sharing a previously unseen photo from her wedding, showing the newlyweds kissing in front of their guests. She wrote: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken… I love you so much Daniel… Totally blessed… My absolute world."