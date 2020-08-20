Kris Jenner supported by famous family following latest announcement The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is momager to her six children

Kris Jenner's talents are never-ending! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is constantly juggling her children's careers, but now it's her time to shine. Earlier in the month, the famous momager announced that she had designed a special spatula for Williams Sonoma to raise money and awareness for the charity No Kid Hungry, along with a number of other well-known celebrities. The mother-of-six got creative and opted for a black design printed with the words "You're doing great sweetie". This week, the star's proud daughter Kourtney Kardashian reposted photos of her mum's design, along with a note from Williams Sonoma praising the design, alongside the message: "Love this".

MORE: Katy Perry reveals daughter's $800 baby crib inside her nursery

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kris Jenner's family home in Hidden Hills

Last week, Kris had shared information about her recent project on Instagram, writing: "One in four kids in the US could face hunger this year. Together we can help! I designed this spatula to raise awareness and funds for @NoKidHungry to help feed kids in need! Pick up yours at Williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry."

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit selfie from family holiday

Kris Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian was full of support for her mum's latest project

Each spatula is $14.95 and available to buy online at Williams Sonoma. Other celebrity who have taken part include Dolly Parton, Today show host Hoda Kotb, and Kristen Bell.

Kris has joined the likes of Hoda Kotb and Dolly Parton to design a charity spatula

Kris is a big fan of cooking, and even released her own recipe book, In the Kitchen with Kris, in 2014. The star would cook dinner for her family every night until her schedule got too busy as a result of their reality show. By season three of the hit series, she had hired a cook, which was referenced in the programme.

Kris with Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Over the past few months, Kris has keeping been busy during lockdown. The star had her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and granddaughter Stormi Webster staying with her for some of it, until they moved to their new home in Holmby Hills.

More recently, Kris got her family together to mark her mum Mary Jo's birthday. The Kardashian-Jenners spent several days staying at a gorgeous holiday home in Malibu, where they treated MJ to a special celebration, complete with a jaw-dropping cake and a lobster dinner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.