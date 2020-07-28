Kris Jenner shows support for Kathie Lee Gifford following Regis Philbin's death The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is good friends with Kathie Lee Gifford

Kris Jenner has been keeping a low profile over the past few days following Kanye West's Twitter posts about her family. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made sure she was there for her good friend Kathie Lee Gifford, following the death of her former co-host Regis Philbin last week. The famous momager was one of the first to comment on Kathie Lee's heartbreaking tribute message to the TV veteran, writing: "What a beautiful friendship you two had... He will be so missed." Kathie had shared a lovely photo of herself with Regis in the studio, alongside an emotional message on their friendship.

Kris Jenner sent a supportive message to Kathie Lee Gifford following Regis Philbin's death

She wrote: "There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day.

"I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace.

"I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."

Kris and Kathie Lee have been friends for decades

Kathie Lee worked with Regis for 15 years until 2000, and they remained great friends after she left Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, which then became Live with Regis and Kelly, when current host Kelly Ripa took her place.

The 66-year-old opened up about the last time she had seen Regis on Monday's Today show, and reflected on their incredible friendship. Kathie Lee - who spends most of her time in Tennessee – revealed that she had met Regis and his wife Joy two weeks ago when she was in New York.

"Of course the first call I always make is to Regis and Joy, so I said, 'Can we get together? Can we have some lunch?' "So they came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility in him than I'd seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles.

"We sat right here on my screened porch and we laughed ourselves sick – we always just picked up right where we left off. "We had the best time, and after they left, I thought to myself 'Lord, is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?' Because he was failing, I could tell."

The Daytime Emmy winner passed away on Friday from "natural causes". His family released a statement via Us Weekly, which read: "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

