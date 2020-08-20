Katy Perry reveals baby daughter's £600 accessory inside her quirky nursery The American Idol star is due to give birth any day now

Katy Perry and her family are all waiting patiently for the singer's daughter to arrive, and her nursery is all set up ready for when she decides to show her face. The American Idol star gave fans a tour inside her quirky all-pink nursery on Sunday, which includes a beautiful white oval crib from Stokke, costing £619. What's more, the sleeper comes in a variety of shades, including green, neutral and grey. Katy and Orlando Bloom's daughter's room also features a changing area, complete with a changing mat and numerous nappy supplies, and is decorated with bubblegum pink walls and lavender curtains. In the video, Katy also explained that the light fixtures on the wall create a soft lit effect, that she said she "loves so much".

VIDEO: Watch the moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom discover they're having a baby girl!

The Daisies hitmaker has a busy time ahead, as not only is she about to become a first-time mum, but also release her latest album, Smile, on 28 August.

Katy Perry shared a glimpse inside her baby daughter's nursery ahead of her arrival

"I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out 28 August called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!" she told ET Canada last week.

What's more, the mum-to-be hasn't stopped working right up until the birth, and has been sharing plenty of fun posts related to her album on social media over the past few weeks, much to the delight of her fans.

The award-winning singer also opened up about potential names she's considering for her little girl. She said that the couple have a list in mind, but that she wasn't ruling out taking inspiration elsewhere.

When asked if she'd consider naming her baby after one of the songs, Harley's in Hawaii, she replied: "I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down."

Katy has revealed she likes the name Harley for her baby daughter

She added: "But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to [Orlando]. It's beautiful!" Katy also revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future.

"It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. "I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list.'"

