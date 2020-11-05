Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit selfie from family holiday The star has three children with her husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa works hard to maintain her figure - and it shows!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host stunned fans when she shared a throwback picture of herself in a red bikini on Instagram over the summer.

Kelly, 49, looked sensational as she stood in the ocean with her family by her side, and her followers couldn't wait to comment on her incredible physique.

"You inspire me to get off the couch. Those abs," wrote one, while others simply stated: "Abs!!!!!"

The snapshot - which also featured her husband, Mark Consuelos, 49, their three children Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, and Mark’s parents - was taken in 2008, but Kelly has barely changed.

She puts this down to her passion for working out and her clean daily diet too.

Kelly told People magazine that she’s pretty hard on herself when it comes to caring for her body.

"So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do, I exercise seven days a week," she said. "I rarely have a cheat day, diet-wise."

Kelly's hard work pays off

Kelly also quit alcohol in 2017 when she took a sober month along with her friends and never went back.

However, the COVID-19 lockdown left her a little less strict about her diet.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July, she joked: "I eat solid food. I am not on an all-liquid diet, I’m on an all-carbohydrate diet."

Kelly and her husband are avid fitness fiends but they currently can't work out together. They're spending several months apart while he films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver and she works in New York.

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 means Mark is unable to travel back and forth.

Kelly exercises seven days a week

The star opened up about the change during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan just after Mark had flown to Canada.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem." Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

