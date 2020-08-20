Holly Willoughby shares what could be her most magical selfie yet The This Morning star looked as radiant as ever

Holly Willoughby has shared what might be the most psychedelic selfie we've ever seen!

Taking to Instagram to thank crystal healer Emma Lucy for gifting her a beautiful gemstone necklace, the This Morning star wrote: "Rockin’ and rechargin’ ... thank you @your_emmalucy @roxannefirst."

In the photo, Holly's face is obscured by beams of colourful light, but the star wore her hair in a chic messy bun and appeared to don a classic white tank top.

Needless to say, fans were quick to comment on the doting mum's magical snap.

How cool is Holly's selfie?!

"Ah, you magical soul – beaming on high," wrote one. "Hello sunshine," another added, with a third gushing: "Thanks for being that light today, I needed that."

Taking to her own Instagram, Emma Lucy revealed that Holly was wearing the 'Aura Amulet', which had been made in collaboration with fine jeweller Roxanne First.

The stunning piece was made with "your aura in mind", and is said to "protect" and "magnify".

Emma's post explained: "Designed, created and made hand in hand with my jewellery partner in crime @roxannefirst.

"The amulet was made with your aura in mind - crystal hand charged and programmed in white light for auric protection and magnification as you can learn to do in your own time in my new book ‘You are a Rainbow’.

"When we tap into the magic of our energy within and without us - we can truly up vibe our lives and those that we love around us."

The one-of-a-kind necklace has been carefully crafted with rainbow jade and aura quartz, according to Roxanne First, and pieces in the collection range from £305 to £705.

As for Holly, the mother-of-three has recently returned from a summer holiday with her family, and anyone who has missed her on their TV screens every morning will be glad to know that she and Phil Schofield will be returning to This Morning on Tuesday 1 September!

