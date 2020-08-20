Holly Willoughby unveils children's incredible new skills during family holiday The This Morning presenter was forced to cut her holiday short

Holly Willoughby gave fans a peek inside her children's incredible new artistic skills on Wednesday following their family holiday to Portugal.

The This Morning presenter has been enjoying her summer break with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five. As well as spending time around the pool, Holly's kids have clearly been getting creative with some arts and crafts sessions – and the results are seriously impressive!

On her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a photo of a SpongeBob Squarepants painting, featuring the main character, his pet snail Gary and best friend Patrick all standing in front of his pineapple house. Not just any painting, each character was created out of individual pieces of cardboard, with mini fish hanging from the box that made up the background.

"Clever kids! @spongebob," Holly captioned the photo, and we think fans of the Nickelodeon TV show could attest to the likeness! It's not clear whether the photo was taken in Portugal or at the family's £3million London home following their return, but we still love catching a glimpse of the pretty interior, which features a white table – perfect for hosting her kids' art session – and huge glass doors leading out onto greenery.

The This Morning presenter revealed her three kids are impressive artists!

Holly shared another look at their family break on Instagram at the beginning of August, which showed the stunning pool at their holiday home. The blonde beauty could be seen diving into the crystal clear water wearing a simple black swimsuit and a cute silver pendant necklace. And it looks idyllic!

The Dancing on Ice host had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve, but was forced to cut her holiday short so that she can self-isolate for two weeks before returning to This Morning on 1 September.

