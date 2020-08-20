Phillip Schofield has major news to celebrate! The This Morning star shared the announcement on Instagram

Cheers! Phillip Schofield has taken to Instagram to celebrate some big news. The This Morning host has revealed that his own brand wine has taken a top award. Phillip, 58, posted a photo showing a box of his Beneventano Falanghina white wine, showing the star in the background, relaxing on a sunlounger.

He wrote: "OMG!! My white wine just took the bronze at the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition... considered to be the most prestigious competition of its kind in the world!! I am SO thrilled!! Congratulations @wheninromewine @theiwsc."

Phillip – a well-known wine aficionado – partnered up with When In Rome to develop his range of wines, which features the white Falanghina and a Nero di Troia red wine. Both wines are ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, and come in eco-friendly 2.25l boxes - the equivalent to three bottles of wine - made with a recyclable inner bag. Both boxes cost £24.99 each.

Phillip's white wine has won a maor award

The star's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby is certainly showing her support. She previously shared a photo on Instagram showing her with a box of both the red and white wine from his range.

She captioned it: "I mean... it's Friday... work and home schooling done for the week... I can't go for a drink with @schofe but I figure this is the next best thing! Thank you @schofe for the most delicious wine!"

Holly Willoughby has shown her support for her co-star's venture

When In Rome CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Malin, has said of the partnership: "We are very excited about this launch. We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites."

Phillip, meanwhile, has said: "I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don't think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do."