Gemma Strong
Phillip Schofield has a major reason to celebrate. The This Morning star’s own brand white wine has won a top award
Cheers! Phillip Schofield has taken to Instagram to celebrate some big news. The This Morning host has revealed that his own brand wine has taken a top award. Phillip, 58, posted a photo showing a box of his Beneventano Falanghina white wine, showing the star in the background, relaxing on a sunlounger.
MORE: This is when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back on This Morning
WATCH: Holly Willoughby Left Red-faced After Phillip Schofield Embarrasses Her
He wrote: "OMG!! My white wine just took the bronze at the 2020 International Wine & Spirit Competition... considered to be the most prestigious competition of its kind in the world!! I am SO thrilled!! Congratulations @wheninromewine @theiwsc."
MORE: Holly Willoughby makes tough decision ahead of This Morning return
Phillip – a well-known wine aficionado – partnered up with When In Rome to develop his range of wines, which features the white Falanghina and a Nero di Troia red wine. Both wines are ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, and come in eco-friendly 2.25l boxes - the equivalent to three bottles of wine - made with a recyclable inner bag. Both boxes cost £24.99 each.
Phillip's white wine has won a maor award
The star's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby is certainly showing her support. She previously shared a photo on Instagram showing her with a box of both the red and white wine from his range.
MORE: Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire
She captioned it: "I mean... it's Friday... work and home schooling done for the week... I can't go for a drink with @schofe but I figure this is the next best thing! Thank you @schofe for the most delicious wine!"
Holly Willoughby has shown her support for her co-star's venture
When In Rome CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Malin, has said of the partnership: "We are very excited about this launch. We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites."
MORE: Phillip Schofield shares hilarious text exchange with his mum
WATCH: Phillip Schofield Reveals What He And Holly Willoughby Get Up To Backstage - And You'll Be Surprised
Phillip, meanwhile, has said: "I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don't think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do."