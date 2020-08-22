Jennifer Garner delights fans by nailing duet with pro ballerina The actress danced with ballerina Tiler Peck

Jennifer Garner’s got some moves and she was ready to show them off when she delighted her fans with a cute dance-off with professional ballerina, Tiler Beck.

The star recorded the video in her back garden where she and Tiler performed a dance routine to the song, We Go Together, from the movie Grease.

Her fans absolutely loved the performance, calling it "amazing" and thanking them for making them want to get up and dance too.

Jennifer captioned the video: "Until @tilerpeck is back where she belongs - on stage with @nycballet - I’ll enjoy the silver lining of having her here in California."

The principal ballerina is currently unable to perform due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she looked to be making the most of her time off with her famous friend.

Jennifer is no stranger to dance and has been taking Body By Simone workouts for years.

During quarantine, she’s also kept up with The Limit’s HIIT and cardio, dance workouts, and joining in virtually.

Jennifer works out with actress Sutton Foster and Fit Limit founder Beth Nicely

She posted a sweaty, post-workout selfie after a session with Younger star, Sutton Foster, and the instructor, Beth Nicely.

"Every morning of quarantine I have subjected myself to the evil, wonderful ways of @thelimitfit," she wrote, also referring to the Fit Limit founder as "sweet" but "psycho”.

Jennifer admitted the class is so intense even she can’t go right the way through.

Jennifer has been keeping busy during lockdown

"PS I take breaks, I don’t remember steps, but it is still the happiest, hardest workout of the week," she said.

It’s a wonder Jennifer can find time to workout give how much she’s been packing into her days during lockdown.

She’s conducted her Pretend Cooking Shows, built her own dunk tank, grown sunflowers, played dress up and even had a virtual hairstyling tutorial, all while parenting her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

