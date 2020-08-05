Jennifer Garner forced to defend herself following weight comment The Hollywood star is mum to three children who she shares with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner works hard to keep in shape, but that doesn’t mean depriving herself!

The Peppermint star regularly cooks up a storm on Instagram, with her and #pretendcookingshow from the comfort of her own kitchen. But it turns out some fans don’t believe she eats all the goodies she whips up.

So after one particularly delicious looking masterclass - where her own mum made a surprise appearance - Jennifer took to Instagram to reassure everyone she does make the cake and consume it.

"You bake such great sweets," complimented one fan, before adding. "Definitely not eating it tho. Always looking great."

Jennifer, 48, seized the chance to set the record straight and quickly responded: "For sure eating it, I promise," followed up with a heart emoji.

The mum-of-three’s comment only made her fans adore her more as one then added: "And that is one of the many reasons why we love you."

Jennifer glammed up on the red carpet

Jennifer’s followers also went wild because her mum, Pat, was the one talking her through the recipe via video chat, making some hilarious comments as she went along.

Sure enough at the end of the cornbread challenge Jennifer piled on some butter to her dish and ate a great big piece of it.

Jennifer has been in lockdown in Los Angeles with her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 47.

Jennifer with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

She’s been using the time to help inspire young people to be creative and entertained. Jennifer forged forward with her own initiative, Hey Jen, Look at Me, to encourage people to send in videos of their talents during quarantine.

As for how her own family has been coping with lockdown? "Everyone is really good," she revealed during a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They have been great. We have our moments of course, but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chis up. They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good."

