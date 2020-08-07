Jennifer Garner reveals hilarious warning from her son Samuel Jennifer is mum to three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has learned it’s not a good idea to get between her eight-year-old son, Samuel, and his science experiments.

MORE: Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana De Armas introduce adorable new family member

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner transforms her hair during lockdown

The 13 Going 30 star received a handwritten note from her youngest child, and decided to share it on Instagram. "SCIENCE EXPERIMENT IN PROGRESS," it read. "NO TOUCH."

The letter was written in capital letters and had her fans in hysterics. Jennifer, 48, then clarified to her readers what the experiment was in the bowl next to the note.

MORE: Jennifer Garner forced to defend herself following weight comment

Samuel left the note beside his egg experiment

"Our fifth 'naked egg' of quarantine - an egg and some vinegar - the fun never stops around here," she wrote. "I don’t know why this science experiment holds up, but I get the message - NO TOUCH! #donttellthechickens”.

Rather than being confused by the process, it turned out many of her followers knew exactly what it was and were keen to comment that the "cool” experiment sees the egg lose its shell and become like a rubber ball.

Plenty of other fans chimed in to explain how to further the experiment by adding other ingredients, such as Skittles or lemonade.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares her mum's cornbread recipe

Jennifer has been keeping busy during lockdown entertaining both her family and her fans, and regularly updating her social media with her hilarious antics.

She’s conducted her Pretend Cooking Shows, built her own dunk tank, grown sunflowers, played dress up and even had a virtual hair styling tutorial, all while parenting her son and two daughters, Violet, 14 and Seraphina, twelve, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer with her three children, Samuel, Seraphine and Violet

During a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show she admitted they’ve all had their "moments" during lockdown, but that all in all, "they have been great".

"They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good," she added.

Although she did have to double down on her decision to let her son clean his own bathroom, since he somehow managed to make that look like a science experiment too.

"I walked in and he had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just fill it with water and emptied it out, so it had coated the inside of the tub, and it took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing. So we had to take a step back and say, that was thorough, there was a lot of cleaner, but it would have eaten your skin off, so let’s try again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.