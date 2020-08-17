Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside impressive home gym at LA mansion The 13 Going on 30 star lives in Los Angeles with children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner hasn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from keeping fit! The 13 Going on 30 star shared details of her workout in a recent Instagram post, sharing a look inside her spacious home gym at her Los Angeles mansion in the process. The Hollywood star posted a picture of herself with friends Beth and Sutton, during a virtual dance cardio class with The Limit. Jennifer was seen chatting from her workout area, which was filled with exercise machines and a yoga ball.

There was also a wall mounted TV, which no doubt helps keep the Peppermint actress motivated and entertained during her exercise sessions.

The mother-of-three impressed fans by admitting that she works out seven days a week, and gave details of her Saturday class with The Limit, which she described as the "happiest, hardest workout of the week".

What's more, The Limit's Saturday Zoom dance class takes donations to help raise money for three charities, including Save the Children, of which Jennifer is an ambassador. The class is also supporting Color of Change and Grassroots Law Project.

Jennifer encouraged her followers to join the virtual class, and reassured them that although it was intense, she often takes breaks and doesn't always remember the steps.

As well as working out, Jennifer has also been enjoying spending time in the kitchen cooking during quarantine, and has been sharing fun videos on her Pretend Cooking Show, including a recent one with her mum Patricia.

The star has also been busy looking after her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

Back in May, Jennifer appeared via video link on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to open up about her family's time in lockdown. "Everyone's really good. They have been great. We have our moments of course but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up," the actress said.

"They're cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good."

