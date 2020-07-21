Jennifer Garner in tears as she discusses how her children are coping during lockdown The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children, and was overcome with emotion on Tuesday as she opened up about their experience in lockdown, in contrast to kids less fortunate that her family. The 13 Going on 30 actress was chatting to Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts on an Instagram Live, and discussed how Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, are coping with the pandemic. She said: "They're so lucky to be at the schools that they are. We have broadband, so many kids in rural America don't have broadband. We have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom that is a one in a million possibility in this world and yet, it's also a depressing one."

The Peppermint actress continued: "What is this year full of transitions going to look like, for kids, for my family? How can I keep the joy in learning for them, or help them to continue to find that resilience and that's where I am today."

Wiping away tears, Jennifer continued: "I think it's easy to also focus on how lucky you are, and that is true and I do, and I am, but you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time. It has to co-exist. It is heavy, it's heavy for everyone. How do kids in this world it's not just live in all this heaviness?"

Throughout the past few months, Jennifer has been using her platform to help inspire young people and keep them entertained at home. The star set up her own initiative, Hey Jen, Look at Me, where people can send in videos of themselves showcasing their talents in quarantine.

The mother-of-three regularly posts footage from entrants, which have ranged from people dancing to reciting plays. The idea came about after Jennifer's son had to miss his school play because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been upset about it.

Back in May, Jennifer appeared via video link on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to open up about her family's time in lockdown. "Everyone's really good. They have been great. We have our moments of course but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up," the actress said. "They're cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good."

