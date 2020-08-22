Simon Cowell shows off new bike following crash that broke his back The star shared the photo on Instagram

Simon Cowell has been gifted a new bike by his America's Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel, and thankfully, it features stabilisers!

MORE: Simon Cowell's future on Britain's Got Talent finals revealed

The music mogul posted a snap of his new green, three-wheel bicycle, revealing that it boasts a basket and sturdy composition.

Alongside the picture, Simon wrote: "This just arrived at my house! Thank you @howiemandel."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell breaks his back following bike accident

Simon's famous followers were quick to see the funny side, with Leona Lewis commenting: "The safer option!" and Katie Piper leaving a crying face emoji.

The 60-year-old's fans, too, left amused comments. "Ha, ha, ha! Try not to fall off again," one wrote.

Another sweetly replied: "Be careful Simon, AGT isn’t the same without you. Take care, praying for a speedy recovery for you."

MORE: Simon Cowell's co-star gives new update on his health following bike accident

Simon shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: 19 celebrities who found success without a degree

Simon fell off his electric bike earlier in the month and broke his back, resulting in the star undergoing emergency surgery.

The music mogul has been absent from America's Got Talent as he recovers at home in Malibu, and has been inundated with support from fans and his co-stars.

Simon was rushed to hospital after the incident, and has since taken to Twitter himself to reassure his fans.

He joked: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

The father-of-one's co-star Alesha Dixon also gave an update on his health during an appearance on This Morning.

The singer admitted everyone was worried about him, but reassured hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he was in good spirits while being looked after by partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

Alesha said: "I've spoken with Lauren who's been keeping me updated, I've not been able to stop thinking about them all, it's absolutely horrific.

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.