Katy Perry reveals favourite new name choice for baby daughter The Smile hitmaker is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is getting ready to welcome her first child any day now, and the star has a long list of names lined up ready. The American Idol star recently revealed a new potential favourite moniker during an interview with ET Canada, and what's more, it's from her new album, Smile.

When asked if she'd consider naming her baby after one of the songs, Harley's in Hawaii, she replied: "I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down."

She added: "But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to [Orlando]. It's beautiful!"

Katy also revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future. "It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. "I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list.'"

Katy Perry has considered the name Harley for her baby daughter

Other names that Katy likes include Fleur. In July, Katy appeared on Hits Radio Breakfast, where she was chatting to host Fleur East, and was inspired by her own moniker, so much so that she wrote it down on her name list.

She told Fleur: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now."

The Smile hitmaker is also a fan of the name Fleur

Orlando is just as excited to welcome their baby, and recently opened up about his daughter's upcoming arrival during an interview on Good Morning America.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles. I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

Most recently, Katy gave fans a tour inside her baby daughter's nursery, revealing it has a pink-theme, complete with a separate changing area and even a personalised baby grow with Orlando's face printed on it.

