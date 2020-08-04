Katy Perry has given a rare insight into her family dynamics with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn, in a new interview with The Sunday Times. The 35-year-old spoke about how her baby was planned, and how she loved watching her fiancé with his son. She told the publication: "It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I've always been so fond of the way he [Orlando] is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'" Orlando shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and Katy previously opened up about how the actor's parenting knowledge has come in handy when it comes to shopping for their new arrival.

VIDEO: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they are having a baby girl!

The mum-to-be also reflected on her pregnancy. "I feel really good. I love my body and I'm proud of it," she told the newspaper. "I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago."

Katy Perry gave a rare insight into her relationship with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn

Despite the fact that Katy is near her due date, the star has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to working. The star is preparing to release her new album, Smile, and ahead of its launch, she's been taking part in weekly Instagram Lives with her fans – that is until her baby is born!

Katy made the announcement last week after revealing that the album's release date had been postponed until 28 August as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy and Orlando's baby is due in August

She explained: "Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on 28 August. To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE.

"You’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!"

