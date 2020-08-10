Orlando Bloom reveals son Flynn's reaction to his and Katy Perry's baby news The Pirates of the Caribbean star is expecting a baby girl with the singer

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are just days away from welcoming their first child together – and they can't wait! In an interview published in this week's HELLO! magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about his expanding family, and how his son Flynn, nine, had taken the news. "Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda [Kerr]. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us." Flynn splits his time between his mum and dad's homes, and stayed with Katy and Orlando at the start of the lockdown.

The doting dad added that while the couple have picked a hospital, they are open to a home birth too. "We're taking it day by day. We have a hospital picked out, but every other option is on the table, because it needs to be. Katy's sister had home births and it's not something she's afraid to do if she needs to. We just have to see how things pan out."

While it's an exciting time for Katy and Orlando, the couple faced some devastating news in July after the actor's beloved pet dog Mighty went missing and died.

"I don't want to talk about it too much because I miss him very much and it's going to make me cry," Orlando said.

Katy Perry is due to give birth in August - and is more than prepared

"But he went missing one evening. I spent seven days searching because I couldn't believe he was gone until I did get confirmation that his collar had been found.

"It was very painful, but Mighty will always be with me. I think it was necessary for me to honour him the way I did with the tattoo."

Orlando added: "I think that in a weird way it was also cathartic because I think that he's made way for the little girl who is coming into my life soon."

Despite the fact that Katy is near her due date, the star has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to working. Katy is preparing to release her new album, Smile, and ahead of its launch, she's been taking part in weekly Instagram Lives with her fans, which she has promised to do right up until her daughter's arrival.

