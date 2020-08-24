Today's Jenna Bush Hager pays heartbreaking tribute following father-in-law's death The Today with Hoda & Jenna star was inundated with messages of support

Today show host Jenna Bush Hager has paid a touching tribute following the devastating death of her father-in-law John Hager, who passed away over the weekend. The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a series of family photos featuring John and his grandchildren, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "We lost my father-in-law, John Hager, Sunday morning. He was a giant of a man—although, I never saw him stand.

"He lived with polio—paralyzed from the waist down—in a wheel chair, for forty five years. Despite it all he lived life to the fullest—and was compassionate, curious and kind.

"And boy, will we miss him but as Poppy said: he is in a better place—'in heaven, out of his wheel-chair and running.'" [sic].

Jenna Bush Hager paid a touching tribute following her father-in-law's death

Jenna's followers were quick to comment on her touching tribute, with one writing: "I'm sending you all of my love," while another wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you all." A third added: "So sorry! May you find comfort in his memories."

Jenna has an incredibly close-knit family. The TV presenter married Henry Hager in 2008, and they share three children, Poppy, Mila and Hal.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager

The star often shares cute photos of her brood on social media, and has been keeping fans updated on their time together during lockdown, from home schooling to finding ways to entertain them.

For the majority of the lockdown, Jenna had been co-hosting the fourth hour of Today from home, but recently returned to the studio to reunite with her co-host Hoda Kotb. "It's good to be back even though we're separated by six feet. It's so good to see you," Jenna told Hoda on her first day back.

"You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

