Beyoncé's fans mistake her latest childhood photo for daughter Blue Ivy The Black Parade hitmaker is a doting mum to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé's genes are strong! The Black is King hitmaker is a doting mum to three young children, and her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, is often compared to her dad, Jay-Z, but a new childhood photo of the star proves otherwise. On Instagram, Beyoncé's proud mum Tina Lawson shared a throwback snap of her daughter aged nine, dressed up as an African Queen for a dance production, which was shared alongside a photo of her wearing a similar outfit in present day.

"When Beyoncé was nine she played an African Queen in a production with her dance troupe! Could that have sparked something??" Tina wrote alongside the photos.

Fans were quick to observe Beyoncé's likeness to Blue, with one writing: "Blue Ivy looks just like her mum," while another wrote: "Thought that was Blue Ivy for a minute." A third added: "Wow, Blue looks just like her mum."

As well as Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also proud parents to twins Sir and Rumi, three.

While the Carter children are often kept out of the spotlight, they were pictured enjoying a boat trip in the Hamptons with their famous parents, grandmother and family friends at the beginning of the month.

Beyoncé as a little girl looks so like Blue Ivy!

Tina shared a fun video of herself dancing to her daughter's song, Black Parade, and Blue and her friends could be seen in the background.

Beyoncé's daughter most recently made headlines after stealing the show in her mum's visual album, Black is King.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy

Blue featured in a number of scenes, and made quite the impression on many of the other stars taking part. Naomi Campbell was full of praise for the little girl, describing her as a "very, very lovely girl".

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America in 2018.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

