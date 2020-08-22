Kelly Ripa gets brutally honest with bare-faced before-and-after photos The star has three children

Being a mum his hard work and Kelly Ripa knows it. The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter sent her fans wild with a hilarious throwback photo, which she then recreated with her grown children.

Kelly, 49, shared a snapshot from 2003 where she’s juggling her three young kids, including a newborn, and looking at the camera clearly exhausted.

She then staged the shot again, but this time 17 years on!

Kelly’s followers loved the fact she posted the brutally honest, bare-faced, and weary-looking photo, with many women commenting that they "feel that face”.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks unrecognisable in throwback photo to the eighties

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa reveals who is the favourite parent in her house

But what capped it off for her fans was when she also posted the re-enactment, complete with her youngest, Joaquin - now 17 - sitting on her lap.

"#TBT 2003 vs 2020 *Objects may appear larger," she captioned the post.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares childhood photo and looks identical to son

Kelly had her hands full

One comment read: "That face!! *exhausted," to which Kelly quickly responded: "It’s consistent and that’s the key."

Kelly - who shares Joaquin, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 49 - previously opened up about motherhood to Woman’s Health admitting it’s the reason she goes to the gym: "It would have never have occurred to me to exercise before I had kids. Ever. But it's exhausting."

Kelly recreated the photo with her kids

"Now, I find that I need to clear my head. I need strength and stamina because raising kids is the toughest job there is. And it’s the most rewarding - but it’s exhausting, and it’s hard work. My childless self would have died laughing seeing me in a gym."

Kelly has been in lockdown with her family at their Hamptons home, which her daughter says has been lovely.

"It’s honestly not as bad as I thought," she said. "I think we are really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great. My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.