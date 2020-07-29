Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares rare family photo after reuniting with her famous parents The TV presenter reunited with her famous parents after eight months

Today show host Jenna Bush Hager delighted fans this week after sharing a rare family photo featuring her famous parents, former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, during their weekend reunion in Texas. The photos were shared on the official Hoda and Jenna Instagram page and showed the doting grandparents with Jenna's three children, Poppy, four, Mila, seven, and Hal, 11 months. The family met up at George and Laura's ranch in Texas following eight months apart. The caption alongside the picture read: "Together again! @jennabhager and her kids reunited with her parents after 8 months and she shared some snapshots at the link in our bio."

MORE: What is Kelly Ripa's net worth? How much does star make on Live with Kelly and Ryan?

Today show host Jenna Bush Hager shared a sweet photo of her kids with grandparents Laura and George W. Bush

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Beautiful, Hal looks just like Grandpa," while another wrote: "Such a gorgeous photo! Your parents look amazing." A third added: "Beautiful picture! Laura Bush looks younger and so happy."

Jenna opened up about her family reunion on the Today show, telling co-host Hoda Kotb: "It was great. We got COVID-19 tests to go and see them."

She also revealed it was extra special since it was one of the first times her parents had met baby Hal, who was born in August. "They'd only seen Hal, like maybe once," she said.

READ: Orlando Bloom receives exciting news ahead of welcoming baby daughter

Jenna's dad George is a doting grandfather

On her other children's reactions to seeing their grandparents again, Jenna added: "Mila is now waking up at 5am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

Jenna with husband Henry and their three children

It's been a busy week for Jena, who returned to the Today studio on Monday after four months of co-hosting the show from home. "It's good to be back even though we're separated by six feet. It's so good to see you," Jenna told Hoda.

"You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.