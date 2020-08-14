Today show host, Jenna Bush Hager, is one proud mama! The TV presenter shared some sweet photos of her daughter, Poppy, to mark her fifth birthday, and her fans loved them.

Jenna, 38, shared a selection of pictures of her middle child, from silly snaps of her wearing goggles indoors to ones of her tucking into delicious-looking desserts.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares family photo with dad George W. Bush

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today show host Hoda Kotb shares impressive hair hack during lockdown

She captioned the album of photographs with a heartfelt message: "Happiest Birthday to our darling Pops! You light up our lives. Like your namesake, your kindness amazes and you make us laugh like no one else. How wonderful life is since you’re in our world! Five years of pops!"

Her followers rushed to congratulate the little girl, with some pointing out the resemblance to her grandfather, former President of the United States, George W. Bush.

MORE: Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy looks identical to her mum in throwback photo

Poppy with sister Mila

Jenna recently told co-host, Hoda Kotb, on the Today show about reuniting with her parents: "It was great," she said. "We got COVID-19 tests to go and see them.

"Mila is now waking up at 5 am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

Poppy celebrated her fifth birthday

After four months of presenting from her home though, Jenna is thrilled to be back in the studio.

"You called when I was in the shower,” Jenna told Hoda. "You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."

Mila and Poppy's granddad is George W. Bush

Jenna is also a mother to Margaret 'Mila’, seven, and Henry 'Hal', who just turned one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.