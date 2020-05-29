Keith Lemon's daughter dons fancy dress for playtime at home

Keith Lemon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare photo of his daughter, who can be seen wearing an awesome Spider-Man mask and holding a can of toy critters in one hand, and some glittery slime in the other. By the looks of it, the little girl and her dad were in for a fun evening! In the caption, the Celebrity Juice star wrote: "Little spidey loves @poppsieslimesurprise."

The doting dad shares two daughters, Matilda and Dolly, with his wife Jill Carter, and the comedian is notoriously private when it comes to his home life. However, earlier in May, Keith did share another video of his daughter, once more donning her Spider-Man mask. The clip showed Keith and one of his daughters running down the stairs of the family home, cheering and clapping as she went.

Keith shared the photo on Instagram

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, lives with his family in London. The star met Jill when he was a teenager, and they were married in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. While Keith is known for his bold and brash personality, Leigh is the complete opposite. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun," he previously told the Sun. "I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

The TV star's friends and family are the only ones who know the real Leigh, and his close friend Fearne Cotton previously revealed what he is like behind closed doors. "In real life, he's quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters," she told the Metro. "He's a hyper-creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh."