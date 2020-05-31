Keith Lemon is renowned for his upbeat personality, but on Sunday, the TV star admitted he was feeling upset after getting up early to look after his ill dog. The Celebrity Juice host took to Instagram to open up about his beloved pet with his fans, alongside a cute picture of a puppy he had found online to help cheer himself up. He wrote: "Dog got me up early this morning again. Puked in my hand at 5am. She's old now. Anyway I couldn't get back to sleep and made the silly mistake of picking up my phone. To cheer meself [sic] up I googled puppies and found this. Poor little woofer had got a tail on its head. Still lovely though."

Keith Lemon revealed his dog has been ill

The TV presenter continued: "Try have the best day ya can. Be safe, be full of love and respect for each other. All t' best! Keith x." Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Keith, with one writing: "Morning Keith. That pic made me smile this morning cheers for that. Hope your dog is okay. Take care and keep safe, lots of love," while another wrote: "So sorry to hear that Keith, lovely photo." A third added: "Hope your dog is okay."

The Celebrity Juice host with wife Jill Carter

Keith lives in north London with wife Jill Carter and their two daughters, Matilda and Dolly. The star - whose real name is Leigh Francis - is notoriously private about his personal life, and even attends red carpet events as his alter-ego. However, last week, the doting dad shared a rare photo of one of his daughters wearing a Spider Man mask while holding some glittery slime. The picture looked to have been taken during one of the star's homeschooling sessions, as he recently revealed that he was doing the art lessons during the lockdown. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the dad-of-two said: "I'm good at doing the art lessons, failing that, I say 'put this on in front of the camera and say these words' as I'm very private."

While Keith is known for his bold and brash personality, family man Leigh is the complete opposite. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun," he previously told the Sun. "I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me." The TV star's friends and family are the only ones who know the real Leigh, and his close friend Fearne Cotton previously revealed what he is like behind closed doors. "In real life, he's quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters," she told the Metro. "He's a hyper-creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh."

