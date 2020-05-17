While Keith Lemon has been isolating like the rest of the nation during the lockdown, fans have been seeing plenty of him thanks to his appearances on Celebrity Juice and his new TV show, The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, which he presents with co-host Anna Richardson. And over the weekend, the television personality gave fans a look inside his study while appearing on his YouTube channel, Keith Lemon's Doings. During a chat with Jenny Powell, the dad-of-two was sitting at his computer, surrounded by craft projects and a miniature BAFTA award. Keith has opened up about his passion for making papier mache in his spare time, discussing his artistic side with Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time after Kate revealed that his home was filled with craft projects.

VIDEO: Keith Lemon reveals future of Celebrity Juice following Holly Willoughby's departure

Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon shared a video from inside his home office

On Friday, meanwhile, Keith appeared on The One Show via video link from his home in north London, this time giving a glimpse inside his living room. In the footage, which was shared on Instagram, Keith was seen sitting inside the large living space, which has been decorated with vibrant wall art. There were also shelves behind the star which were filled with photos, and in pride of place, Keith's BAFTA Award, which he won in 2016.

The TV star has a quirky living room inside his north London home

The Bo Selecta star lives in north London with his wife Jill Carter and their two daughters, Matilda and Dolly. The doting dad recently opened up about his family's experience with home schooling during the quarantine while being interviewed on Good Morning Britain, revealing that he had taken charge of the art lessons. "Who is doing the homeschooling, is it you or your wife [Jill Carter]?" Ben Shephard asked. "I'm good at doing the art lessons, failing that, I say 'put this on in front of the camera and say these words' as I'm very private," he joked.

The star's real name is Leigh Francis and goes by 'Keith' when wearing a hat. The dad-of-two previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

