Keith Lemon reveals future of Celebrity Juice is uncertain since Holly Willoughby's departure Holly revealed she was leaving the ITV show after 12 years

Keith Lemon has revealed that the future of popular ITV show Celebrity Juice is uncertain now that Holly Willoughby has left the show after 12 years.

WATCH Keith Lemon talk about the future of Celebrity Juice

Speaking live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, Keith told presenter Gaby Roslin that he can't confirm whether the show will be back for a new series because they are all currently in "a lot of meetings" trying to decide the next phase of the show.

"Everyone keeps asking me who the new captain is but I don't know what the future of Celebrity Juice is at the moment, it's a lot of meetings," he told Gaby.

"Oh, but it's going to come back, isn't it?" asked a surprised Gaby, to which Keith replied after a brief pause: "It's a lot of meetings. I'm probably supposed to say it's meant to come back, lead with positive words but we've got to get it right, the next phase has to be right I guess."

The 47-year-old also spoke about Holly and Fearne Cotton's departures, confessing that the only reason they had left the show was because "they have grown up".

"It wasn't a surprise if I'm honest," he said of Holly's decision to leave. "She's so busy, she's doing This Morning, Dancing on Ice, a new show with Bradley Walsh and she has been doing Juice for 12 years and I think what happened is Holly and Fearne grew up, and I didn't.

"They have to go and do what they have to do as grownups but I still have fun on a Wednesday night filming Celebrity Juice."

Earlier this week, however, the father-of-two revealed the real reason behind the This Morning presenter's exit.

"She rang me up. She never usually rings me so I thought she is going to tell me she's pregnant. She said, 'I've got something to tell you. This is like breaking up with a boyfriend'," Keith told The Sun.

Revealing the real reason for her surprising departure, Keith added: "I said, 'You're going to tell me you're leaving, aren't you?' and she said, 'Yes, it's been 12 great years but I want to spend time with the family'."

"I'm gutted, she was like my TV sister. She's welcome back any time. I'll properly miss her," he added.