Jennifer Garner emotional following end of an era with her children The 13 Going on 30 star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has been enjoying the simple things in life during the coronavirus pandemic, and every evening she has been sitting down with her three children to watch TV inside her living room at her family home in LA.

The family had been watching The Office USA every night for the past few months, but on Monday, the 13 Going on 30 star found herself overcome with emotion after they reached the final episode of the hit comedy series.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner explains why she got emotional after finishing The Office

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared footage of herself in tears at the end of the comedy, which she had edited with a voiceover of herself poking fun at her emotional reaction.

She said: "You will never guess what show my kids and I had watched every day in quarantine. And guess what, we finished it. And it gave me some really big feelings.

Jennifer Garner has been enjoying her TV watching tradition with her three children

"Oh bless her heart. Oh goodness, look who needed a big cry. And maybe a shower? But it's nice to know that you can still feel so much passion about something, right.

"So thank you, if you have ever heard of this show, The Office, then you should try it, it's really good."

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups' aka #TheOffice. "Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too." [sic].

Jennifer's followers were quick to comment on her reaction, including Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin in the show.

The Hollywood star has been keeping fans updated on her time at home during lockdown

She wrote: "Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I'm only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!"

Another follower added: "THE BEST. I had to get over the fact that Pam and Jim weren't together in real life." A third commented: "Every sweet moment between Pam and Dwight gets us, every single time."

Jennifer is a doting mum to Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and eight-year-old Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Over the past few months, the Hollywood star has been keeping fans updated on her family's experience in lockdown.

During a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show recently, she admitted they’ve all had their "moments" during lockdown, but that all in all, "they have been great".

"They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good," she added.

