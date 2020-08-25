Kelly Ripa shares peek inside family's stunning home in the Hamptons The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa has been enjoying spending time at her home in the Hamptons over the past few weeks, and on Monday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a rare look inside the impressive property.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to tell her followers about her Persona personalised vitamin pack, and unboxed the contents while sitting in her stylish wood-panelled living room.

Kelly Ripa has a stunning living room at her home in the Hamptons

The cosy living space featured wall-to-ceiling wooden units and a large TV unit, as well as a large seating area with two white sofas, where Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos no doubt enjoy relaxing in with their three children.

The room also featured antique wall lights and cream curtains, which added a neutral colour-tone to the area, which also looked out into the family's beautiful garden.

The family's home also has a beautiful pool in the garden

Kelly and Mark's home in the Hamptons has just an impressive outside area, complete with a large swimming pool and a separate sunbathing area.

There are also potted plants neatly lined up on the manicured lawn, as seen in a recent video posted on the Riverdale star's Instagram account.

As well as a home in the Hamptons, the family have an apartment in Manhattan, and a holiday home in the Caribbean.

The Hope and Faith star and Mark are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and their family are this month's cover stars on People magazine.

In the joint interview, they opened up about their family dynamics, and Kelly admitted that they were looking forward to Joaquin leaving home for college next year so that she can spend quality time with Mark.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos hanging out on the porch

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said.

"So when it comes to an empty next, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

The former All My Children star also opened up about her close relationship with her children, and revealed that she was looking forward to making new memories with them once they have flown the nest.

"They'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead," she said.

